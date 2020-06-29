Covid-19 Updates: 3 coronavirus deaths in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has announced 3 more deaths due to coronavirus. The ministry also announced 693 confirmed new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 1,468 recoveries.

Thus the total number of coronavirus infection in Qatar has rised to 95,106. This makes it the second highest in the GCC after Saudi Arabia which has 183,000 confirmed cases. The total number of recoveries rised to 80,170. The death toll due to the pandemic is at 113.

The number of coronavirus patients receiving medical attention in intensive care rised to 203.