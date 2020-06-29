Gulf country to ease Covid-19 restrictions

Qatar government has announced easing of Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. The restrictions will be lifted from July 1. This was announced by Committee for Crisis Management.

Qatar aims to further ease coronavirus curbs from July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks .

Qatar has the second highest tally of infections among the six Gulf Arab states, after much larger neighbour Saudi Arabia.

Public and private gatherings of a maximum of five people will be allowed, while employees in the public and private sector can work from office at 50 per cent capacity.