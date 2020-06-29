Mukesh Chhabra shares a special video tribute for actor Sushant Singh Rajput : Watch Here

Casting director and friend Mukesh Chhabra has shared a special video tribute for actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died on June 14 at the age of 34.

“Sushant Singh Rajput A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts… Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated Rest in Love #SushantSinghRajput,” Mukesh captioned his post.

The video is a montage of audition reels from Sushant’s film Kai Po Che and PK. There is also a video of him dancing with Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi and many clips from his movies over the years.