Shruti Haasan posts Under water photo shoot; calls herself a ‘Water Baby’

Shruti Haasan shared throw back pictures of her soaking herself in a swimmingpool. Sharing the photo-shoot she called her self a ‘Water Baby’.

Her underwater pics is making her Instafam drool. In one of the pictures, Shruti can be seen wearing a red outfit and statement bracelets as she poses for the camera. “Water baby,” Shruti captioned the picture and added the hashtag #throwback to her post. In another picture, she can be seen in a different pose. “I can go anywhere,” Shruti wrote. She also shared multiple monochrome pictures from her underwater photo shoot

.