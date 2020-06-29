UAE issues important advisory to returning residents -Makes Covid negative certificate mandatory

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority(NCEMAUAE) issued guidelines to UAE residents which are to be strictly followed if they return to UAE after June 30.

All residents should complete a Covid-19 pre examination at an accredited laboratory.As part of the first phase accredited labs are currently found in 106 cities in 17 countries world wide.Preparations are ongoing for additional countries and cities to be added in the next few days and will be announced as part of the second and third phases.

More information on the list of accredited labs can be found on smartservices.ica.ogv.ae

Without a valid negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hrs of take-off,individual will not be allowed to board the aircraft.Accredited labs are aware of the time constraints and will deliver results digitally.

For residents returning from countries which do not have accredited labs Covid-19 tests will be conducted upon arriving back to UAE and residents will be required to complete quarantine guidelined for a period of 14 days( Either at home or an institution if home is not appropriate).

The cost of quarantine should be beared by the individual.

In certain cases the companies at which these returning individual is employed shall need to bear the cost related with medical examination and quarantine.

All returning rsidenta are also required to download a cetified app which will allow the resident to be monitored whilst in quarantine and to monotir their health status for safety of safety of society.