“Under PM Modi’s leadership India will win both the battles”,says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India will win both the battles of coronavirus pandemic and Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Shah, during an interview with news agency ANI, said ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country, both PM Modi and he spoke to all CMs and told them to make the stay and food arrangements for migrants. “Arrangements were made for around 2.5 crore people. Rs 11,000 crores from the National Disaster Relief Fund was transferred to the states,” Shah said.