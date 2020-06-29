Video of old lady blessing Sushant Singh Rajput goes viral on internet :Watch Here

Bollywood’s famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer in this world. Many of his old videos are going viral. Meanwhile, now another video has come in the discussions.

In this video Sushant is taking blessings from an elderly woman and during this time he is also seen to be emotional. By the way, this video of Sushant Singh Rajput is being created on social media at this time and it is being shared a lot. In this video you can see Sushant is sitting in front of a very elderly woman and an elderly woman is seen in a wheel chair. With this, Sushant is seen sitting on the ground in front of him. In this video, it is seen that Sushant is taking this woman’s hand on his head and taking his blessings, it seems that this woman is not able to see Sushant properly.