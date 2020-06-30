947 new positives in Karnataka as the state crosses 15,000 mark

947 people tested positive for Covid on Tuesday as the efforts of Karnataka health department fails to contain the pandemic. High Covid numbers are consistently being reported for two weeks in the Kannada land with the tally crossing 15,000 on Tuesday with todays leap. The state registered 15,242 Covid positive cases of which 7,074 are still active.

With in 24 hours till 5 pm on Tuesday, 503 persons tested positive in Bengaluru that takes its total to 4555 of which 3916 are active, according to the daily health bulletin of the state health department.

The total number of fatalities touched 250 across the state as 20 more people died due to covid- 19 on Tuesday. Bengaluru now accounts for 96 deaths including four on Tuesday.