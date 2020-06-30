Indian economy at high risk if Covid not controlled quickly, says IMF

A top IMF official said on Tuesday that India’s growth prospects are at high risk if the Covid pandemic continues its death grip on Indian population. India stands fourth in the world just behind Russia but with a higher Covid death toll.

The country’s near-term growth outlook continues to be clouded by the global and domestic slowdown and uncertainties relating to the coronavirus.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its report projected the Indian economy to contract by -4.5 per cent in 2020, which is the slowest Indian growth that it has in its record since 1961.