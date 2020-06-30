“Lord Krishna sent coronavirus “,says Congress leader

Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, Suryakant Dhasmana has claimed that the deadly Chinese coronavirus is sent by Lord Krishna. Quoting the Bhagwad Gita, Uttarakhand’s Congress vice-president said that since Lord Krishna has said that he is within us and that coronavirus is set by himself as it is ‘Ka se corona, Ka se Krishna‘.

Dhasmana was responding to a question on resuming of the Char Dham Yatra in the state. He alleged that since the infection is spreading so fast, the Yatra should not be resumed. He claimed that if Yatra is resumed, the number of pilgrims will increase and that may lead to infection. He then went on to say that Lord Krishna has given us coronavirus. He cited Bhagwad Gita for the same and said that Lord Krishna said that he created the universe, he is also responsible for the virus.