Sarayu Mohan’s Shakeela official teaser is out : Watch Here

Actress Sarayu Mohan’s upcoming short film titled ‘Shakeela’ has grabbed the attention of many with its very title. A day ago, the makers of the short film have unveiled the teaser which shows an announcement of popular South star Shakeela’s upcoming movie.

The teaser shows a jeep passing through a rural village in Kerala, announcing the release of the film. Being a Shakeela movie we could see the excitement and curiosity among the village men. Towards the end of the teaser, it is revealed that Sarayu appears as Shakeela in the movie directed by Sugeesh.