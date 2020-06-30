Temple turns into a Mosque in Pakistan, Over 100 Hindus forcibly converted ; Video goes viral

In yet another case of forced conversion and religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan, 102 Hindu men, women and children were converted to Islam in Badin district.

The incident took place at Golarchi area of Badin in Sindh-Pakistan on Saturday, as all idols of Hindu Gods were destroyed in a local temple, which was converted into a mosque.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. Such incidents of forced conversion and forced marriage of Hindu girls after abduction have become common in the recent past, with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also taking note of the gruesome acts.

Earlier this year, the Human Rights body said that over the years, “there have been horrific, religiously motivated attacks on the minority communities and any efforts towards eradicating the violence, prejudices, and inequalities have been virtually imperceptible”.