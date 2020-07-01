BJP MP allegedly attacked by miscreants,vehicles vandalised

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh was attacked in Kolkata’s Newtown on Wednesday, also the vehicles of both Ghosh and his security personnel were attacked. He has been taken to the house of a BJP worker.

Ghosh was going to organise a discussion on ‘chai pe charcha’ event and was accompanied by some of his party supporters. It is alleged that some Trinamool activists reached the spot tried to cause chaos, they even got into a scuffle with Ghosh.

It is also alleged that TMC workers vandalised several vehicles of BJP and broke the glass of their cars.

The BJP MP has accused Trinamool Congress leader Mohsin Ghazi to be behind the incident.

While TMC leader Tapas Chatterjee claimed that he did not know of any such incident and accused BJP of spreading unrest.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary condemned the attack on Dilip Ghosh. He said that there are political differences with Ghosh but as a political leader such attacks are condemned in strong language.