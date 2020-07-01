Chinese smartphone company Realme announces price hike in India

Realme 5i and Realme 6 prices have increased once again, a couple months after they were revised due to the increased GST rate on smartphones in the country. Both the Realme 5i and the Realme 6 pricing has gone up by Rs. 1,000, compared to the last price tag in April.

The new prices have been updated on the Realme website. To recall, the Realme 5i was launched in India in January at a price of Rs. 8,999 while the Realme 6 launched in March at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant.

The Realme 5i and the Realme 6 have seen an increase of Rs. 1,000 from their previously revised pricing. The base variant of the Realme 5i that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is now priced at Rs. 10,999, as per the company website, up from Rs. 9,999. The 128GB storage variant of the Realme 5i that launched in March has also gone up to Rs. 11,999.