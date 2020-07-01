Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 514,000 globally

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 10.1 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 500,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases increased to 10,591,079, while the fatalities stood at to 514,021, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,727,853 and 130,122, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,344,143 infections and 57,622 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (633,563), and is followed by India (528,859), the UK (312,640), Peru (279,419), Chile (271,982), Spain (248,770), Italy (240,310), Iran (222,669), Mexico (216,852), Pakistan (202,955), France (199,476), Turkey (197,239), Germany (194,693), Saudi Arabia (182,493), South Africa (138,134), Bangladesh (137,787) and Canada (105,153), the CSSE figures showed.