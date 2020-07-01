Coronavirus : Govt announces complete lockdown on sundays till August 2

Karnataka government has announced a complete lockdown on Sundays till August 2. “There shall be complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5 and followed by next four Sundays till August 2,” stated the government. “However, essential activities allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown too. Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted as per norms,” also said.

The government further ordered, “All government offices, Boards and Corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, shall remain closed on all Saturdays till the second week of August.”

Employers should ensure that the Aarogya Setu app is downloaded and used by the employees. The app enables the identification of potential risk of infection,

