Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE on Tuesday announced the detection of 421 new coronavirus cases, one fatality and 490 more recoveries.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) conducted more than 63, 000 COVID-19 tests as part of its plan to widen the scope of tests.

According to the ministry’s latest updates, the country’s total number of infections has risen to 48,667, while its death tally stand at 315.

With newly reported recoveries over the past 24 hours, the total recovered cases have raised to 37,566. There are 11,101 active cases receiving medication at the medical facilities across the country.