Covid-19 Updates: 4 coronavirus deaths in Kuwait

4 more people had died due to coronavirus in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Wednesday by the Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) citing the Health Ministry.

The ministry also confirmed 745 new coronavirus cases and 685 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of coronavirus patients in Kuwait has rised to 46,940. The death toll has reached at 358. The total number of recoveries from the disease in Kuwait rised to 37,715.

There are 139 patients receiving intensive care treatment in the country. 49 more people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine and will have to spend 14 additional days in home isolation.

The total virus tests conducted in the country have reached 391,037. In the last 24 hours 4,150 tests were done .