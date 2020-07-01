Covid-19 Updates: 915 new coronavirus cases in Qatar

915 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Health. The ministry also announced 2 deaths and 2,401 recoveries.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Qatar rised to 96,890. The death toll has reached at 115.

The total number of recovered people in Qatar has surged to 83,965.

3,670 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the alst 24 hours, pushing the total Covid-19 tests to 360,502. Among the total confirmed infections 12,923 are active cases, including 832 critical and 190 seriously ill patients under intensive care.