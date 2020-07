The number of coronavirus patients has rised in Maharashtra.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 1,80,298 after 5,537 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Death count increased by 198 to 8,053.

2,442 new cases were reported in New Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has increased to 89,802. There are 27,007 active cases while 2,803 have succumbed to the virus.