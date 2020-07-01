Forex Market: Indian rupee remains firm against UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has remained firm against UAE dirham and US dollar. As per market experts, the falling of crude oil prices, sustained foreign fund inflows has supported the Indian rupee while the strong performance of US dollar and weak opening of Indian share market has weighed upon it.

In the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened higher by 75.48 a dollar and moved in the range of 75.45 and 75.50 before settling the day at 75.51 against its last close of 75.58. On the previous day, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.57 against the UAE dirham.