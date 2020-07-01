Government asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to vacate government bungalow

The union government has asked the AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate the government bungalow. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked Priyanka Gandhi to exit the bungalow on Lodhi Road by August 1. The ministry had given the Congress leader notice for this.

“Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security ground to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from 01/07/2020,” said the ministry’s notice.