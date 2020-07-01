India and japan conducts joint Naval exercise in Indian Ocean

The Indian and Japanese forces has conducted a joint exercise in the Indian Ocean. The warships of the both country has attended the small exercise towards the Malacca strait in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) on Saturday (27 June).

Indian Navy’s Rajput-class destroyer INS Rana and Kora-class missile corvette INS Kulish took part in the exercise with JS Shimayuki and JS Kashmia of Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Forece’s training squadron.

As per reports, the exercise was largely a “PASSEX (Passing Exercise)”, it definitlely amounts to some strategic signalling for China.

Since 2015, Japan has become a regular participant in the annual “Malabar” naval exercise with India and US. The “Malabar” exercise is slated to be held later this year in the Bay of Bengal.

India and Japan have also increased their bilateral military ties with an annual joint land military exercise, “Dharma Guardian”, being held since 2018.