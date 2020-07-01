Indian Navy sending high-powered boats to Ladakh

Indian nay has send its most modern boats to Ladakh to patrol in the Line of Actual Control. The Navy has send a dozen high-powered, bigger capacity and top of the line surveillance equipped steel boats to Ladakh for patrolling the Pangong Tso Lake, is sending .

The move also comes to equalize the heavier Type 928 B vessels of the Chinese Army lake fleet.

The decision to send steel hulled boats was taken by the tri-services this week. The Navy has been asked to transport the vessels through C-17 heavy lift transporters to Leh on a priority basis.