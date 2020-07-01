India’s first Covid-19 medicine ‘Covaxin’ gets approval for clinical trials

‘Covaxin’, the medicine developed by an Indian company for the treatment of Covid-19 has given approval for clinical trials. The medicine developed by Bharat Biotech was given approval for human trials by Drug Controller General of India (DGCI).

DGCI has permitted the company to conduct phase I and phase II clinical trials for the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine that are expected to begin in July. Bharat Biotech has developed the potential vaccine in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology, and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

There are around 86 teams working across the globe to develop vaccines for Covid-19. Some of them have already entered clinical trials. According to the World Health Organization, 13 vaccines are undergoing clinical trials. 129 vaccines are currently in the pre-clinical evaluation phase. In India, Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute of India and other Indian pharma companies are developing a vaccine for the infection.