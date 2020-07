A CRPF trooper and a civilian succumbed to their injuries after terrorists attacked a road opening party in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday.

Three other CRPF troopers have also been injured in the attack.

The terrorists had attacked CRPF’s road opening party when they were placing a check post along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.