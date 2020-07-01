LPG cylinders rates increased for second consecutive month ; Check today’s rate

In tune with a rebound in international rates, the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders was increased for the second consecutive month today. Indian Oil’s non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder, Indane, will cost Rs 594 in both Delhi and Mumbai from today. While the rate has been hiked by just Re 1 in Delhi, the price hike in Mumbai is Rs 3.5 a cylinder.

Last month, the retail selling price of LPG in Delhi was hiked by Rs 11.50 per cylinder. The current spate of rate hike comes after three consecutive months of rate cuts which made LPG cylinders cheaper by Rs 277. In February, LPG cylinder rates had gone upto Rs 858.50 (Delhi) but in March, as coronavirus fears started to impact global fuel demand, the rate went down to Rs 805.50. In May, LPG price was reduced from Rs 744 to Rs 581.50 per cylinder as the energy market went into a bear mode.

While petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis, LPG rates are changed at the beginning of every month.

Latest LPG cylinder rates (Indane – non-subsidised 14.2 kg):

Delhi — ?594

Kolkata — ?620.50

Mumbai — ?594

Chennai — ?610.50