Man masturbates in front of woman journalist after asking for address

A 31-year-old woman journalist has filed a police complaint stating that a scooter-borne man asked her for an address, then flashed his private parts and started masturbating in front of her in Bengaluru’s Banaswadi locality.

As per the complainant, at around 10 am on Saturday, she was on her way back home after purchasing groceries when a man riding a scooter stopped next to her and asked for an address. While she was telling him the direction, she noticed that his one hand was down. The accused had unzipped his pants but the affected woman failed to realise it.

Ramamurthy Nagar Police scanned the CCTV footage to get leads on the accused. A senior police official said that they have got some details about the accused and the efforts are underway to trace him.