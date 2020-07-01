Nationwide protests against citizenship bill by the communist government in Nepal

Mass protests were held across Nepal against the Citizenship Bill proposed by the Communist party led Nepal government.Thousands of people gathered across the country led by Nepal’s opposition Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) protesting against the bill.

As per the protesters the new bill is aimed at targeting minority groups like the LGBTQ+ community, the foreign women married to Nepalese men and former Gurkhas who want to get a Nepalese citizenship.

The Bill proposes that any foreign woman who marries a Nepalese man would have to stay in probation for a span of seven years before being eligible for the citizenship. Presently, any such woman becomes immediately eligible. The bill also proposes that LGBTQ+ community member should be subjected to medical tests to receive citizenship.