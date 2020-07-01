Pakistan deploys additional forces in Ladakh

Pakistan has started deploying additional forces in the Eastern Ladakh area. Pakistan has deployed around 20,000 soldiers in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Pakistani soldiers moved along the Line of Control (LoC), are part of two divisions and seek to match the Chinese deployment at the LAC. This development follows a series of meetings between Pakistani and Chinese officials.

As per experts, this move is aimed at making the Indian forces under pressure as there will be fear a potential two front challenge for the Indian Army.

So the Indian Army would be required to undertake additional measures while at the same time continuing to keep the Chinese in check.