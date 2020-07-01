Vietnam war veteran is a real life’ Hannibal-Lector’, admits to dozens of rapes and murders

A 74 year old Vietnam war veteran and retired police officer was found guilty of murdering over 13 people and committing a dozen of heinous rapes. Joseph James DeAngelo -now known by his nick name ‘Golden State Killer’ succesfully evaded the hands of law and went on committing serial killings and rapes under the radar of the police.

The police frustrated by his crimes where always a step or two behind DeAngelo who cleverly tricked detectives and slipped on every occassion.Atlast police created an umbrella map conering all the locations of crime to name the skilled criminal as ‘The Golden State Killer’.

He was “the real life version of Hannibal Lecter” after finally admitting to a sickening spree of murders and rapes.Victims of ex-policeman Joseph James DeAngelo applauded as he was led out of court after pleading guilty to 13 murders, with some shouting: “Bye, bye! Go! Enjoy the dark.”

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert then described DeAngelo as “the real life version of Hannibal Lecter” and a “monster”.The 74-year-old pleaded guilty on Monday to 13 murders and confessed to dozens of rapes and home invasions that terrorized much of California during the 1970s and ’80s.

He entered the pleas as part of a broader agreement with prosecutors sparing him from a potential death sentence in exchange for his admission to all offenses he stood accused of – charged and uncharged – in 11 California counties. DeAngelo now faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hannibal-Lecter is fictional character of the American novelist Thomas Harris ,believed to be the most ruthless serial killer in the world. Hollywood movies Silence of the lambs starring Jodie Foster and Hannibal Lecter portrayed by the legend Anthony Hopkins.