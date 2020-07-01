Wikipedia updated Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died ? ; Here’s the truth

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is now under investigation and at least 30 people have been interrogated by Mumbai police. While cops are yet to solve the mystery behind Sushant’s alleged suicide, his fans allege foul play and are demanding a CBI inquiry.

Many believed that the handsome actor took the extreme step due to nepotism. Fans claim that many movies were snatched from Sushant. A large number of his fans think that Sushant has not committed suicide but has been killed.

Now, a CBI inquiry is being demanded to investigate this matter in deep.

Following the wave, actor Shekhar Suman has also come out in support of him and is now preparing to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to demand a CBI enquiry.

Meanwhile, a shocking revelation has been found in connection with Sushant’s death. Fans have found how Sushant’s Wikipedia details changed much before his demise.

8:59 am 14th June Sushant’s Wikipedia was updated & mentioned that he is committed suicide!!! Who was this astrologer ???@MumbaiPolice please don’t tell us that he updated his Wikipedia before his death, cause user id is avialable there… #cbiforsushant @RoopaSpeaks pic.twitter.com/3zVgYhQGEd — Team Sushant Shingh Rajput ?? (@DjJnf2) June 29, 2020

Here the issue is with not the information per se but with the time zone. According to the “View History” section of Wikipedia, someone started editing Sushant’s page at around 8:55 AM on 14th June 2020. Before that, the last change was made on 8th June 2020. At 8:59 AM, the Wikipedia user added the information that he has committed suicide.