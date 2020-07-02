10-day ‘complete lockdown’ announced as coronavirus cases surged

A ‘complete lockdown’ for days was impose in Thane and two other cities in Maharashtra as the number of coronavirus infection surged. The authorities has imposed the 10-day lockdown in Thane and two other civic administration limits adjoining Mumbai city. The lockdown were imposed from Thursday in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, all part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The lockdown came into force from 7 am on Thursday and will continue till 7 am on July 12. The municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Panvel will enforce complete lockdown from July 3 midnight.

Essential services and medical emergencies are exempted from the lockdown, while inter-city buses, autorickshaws and taxis will not be allowed to operate in these civic limits.

Banks, ATMs, IT, ITeS, India Post, internet and data services and medical shops will be exempted from the lockdown.

The death toll in Thane district due to the coronavirus has reached 1,094, including 340 in Thane, 217 in Navi Mumbai, 120 in Kalyan and 145 in Mira Bhayandar township.