Actress Monalisa’ latest dance video goes viral on Instagram : Watch Here

Monalisa and Pawan Singh’s pairing is very popular in the Bhojpuri film industry. The two artists have worked together in many films and songs. Fans like the pair of both on-screen very much. Pawan and Monalisa’s romantic song is rocking social media which shows the popularity of both artists. The lyrics of this Bhojpuri romantic song are ‘Jagahe Pa Jaata’, which fans are very fond of.

Monalisa’s bold look has been seen on the internet. The actress is seen doing banging dance moves in the song. The chemistry of Pawan and Monalisa is being liked a lot in the song. This song has once again won the hearts of the audience. This song has been released on the official YouTube channel of Venus Regional. So far this song has received more than 43 million views. The music of the song is very good.