Boycott China : “Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’”, says Union minister

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Thursday said India’s move to ban 59 Chinese apps days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley in Ladakh was a “digital strike”.

"We banned Chinese apps to protect data of countrymen, it was a digital strike," Prasad said at a BJP rally in West Bengal.

“India is for peace but if somebody casts an evil eye we will give befitting reply,” the Union Minister said.

India on Monday banned 59 mobile apps, terming them prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defence of the country. In an official statement, the IT Ministry said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India”.