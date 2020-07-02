Boycott China : MLA to provide free masks to those deleting Chinese apps

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP legislator from Bahraich, Anupama Jaiswal has announced that she will provide free face masks to all those who delete Chinese applications from their mobile phones.

India on June 29 banned 59 apps with Chinese links, saying that they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

Jaiswal said, “After banning of 59 Chinese apps in the country, I have started this campaign of providing free face masks for those who delete these apps.”

The campaign is being run with the help of the party”s local Mahila Morcha unit. Jaiswal was Minister of State for Basic Education in the Yogi Adityanath government.She was dropped from the council of ministers in last year”s reshuffle.