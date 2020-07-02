CBIMustForSushant : Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans demand CBI probe on his death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire country in deep shock. Police reports state that the 34-year old actor had committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. This has led to various debates and controversies too and an investigation is also going on regarding the entire matter. Meanwhile, certain sections of people have blamed a few members of the film fraternity for the actor’s death. They have further demanded a CBI probe on his case.

For the last few days, social media is abuzz with opinions and debates revolving around Sushant’s tragic demise. As of now, #CBIMustForSushant has started trending on Twitter as a few fans, and well-wishers of the late actor have once again come with the demand for a proper investigation on the part of CBI concerning the entire matter. Singer Sonu Nigam is also among others who have joined the bandwagon. He has also shared a heartbreaking picture of Sushant’s father along with his tweet.

#CBIMustForSushant has become one of the top trends on Twitter. Take a look at some of the fan tweets:

I request to our government please do CBI Enquiry for sushant Singh rajput.#CBIMustForSushant pic.twitter.com/e54CHG9Ca9 — Voice 2 (Justice for SSR) (@gobinda_msd_kr) July 2, 2020

#CBIMustForSushant

Justice delayed is justice denied.

I don't understand why the case hasn't transferred to CBI yet?? #ArrestMurdererOfSushant#BeFairInSSRMurderCase — Subhash chuodhary (@SubhashBurdak13) July 2, 2020