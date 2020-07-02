Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE announced the detection of 402 new coronavirus cases and one death on Wednesday. In a press briefing, the Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced the latest number of recoveries at 594.

According to Dr. Amna Al Dahhak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, the average daily infections decreased from 712 cases in May to 470 cases in June. While the average daily recovery cases increased from 500 cases in May to 654 cases in June.

The total confirmed coronavirus cases are now 49,069 in the UAE. Dr Amna Dhahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE government said that the new cases were detected following 62,028 tests conducted over the past few days, while today UAE have reached three million COVID-19 tests done since the outbreak.

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 have reached 38,260, including the latest figures announced today.

The total death toll from COVID-19 is now 316 from various nationalities.