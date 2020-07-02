Covid-19 Updates: 919 new coronavirus cases reported in Kuwait

919 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Kuwait. The Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) reported it quoting the Health Ministry. The ministry also announced 1 more death due the pandemic and 675 recoveries from the disease.

Thus the total coronavirus infection in Kuwait has reached at 47,859. The death toll has reached at 359. The overall recoveries has reached at 38,390.

At present, there are 142 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 24 more people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine and will have to spend 14 additional days in home isolation.

4,312 new Covid-19 tests were done over the past 24 hours in the country taking the number of total tests to 395,349 .