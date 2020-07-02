Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India reaches near 60%

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in India.The recovery rate has reached near 60% announced the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At present the the recovery rate is 59.52%.

During the last 24 hours, 11,881 patients have been cured taking the cumulative figure to over 3. 59 lakh. Presently, there are 2,26,947 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

Maharashtra is leading in the list of 15 States in terms of absolute numbers of COVID-19 recovered cases with 95134, followed by Delhi with 59,992 cured case and Tamil Nadu with 52, 926 recovered patients.

As on date, there are 1,32,912 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, over 2. 29 lakh samples have been tested.