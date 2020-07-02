Death toll is flood rises to 33, 15 lakh people affected in Assam

The death toll in Assam due to the floods has rised to 33 as 6 more people had died. As per government the flood has affected around 15 lakh people in 21 of the state’s 33 districts.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that in the current wave of floods since early last week, 18 persons have died in Dhubri, Nagaon, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Udalguri, Goalpara and Dibrugarh districts, taking the state’s death toll to 33, while 24 people have been killed in separate landslides since 22 May.

“Around 15 lakh people in 2,197 villages were distressed by the floods and over 87,018 hectares of crop areas were severely affected due to the floods. Around 25,461 people, including women and children, took shelter in 254 relief camps,” an ASDMA official said.