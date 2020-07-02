Etihad Airlines to operate flights to 15 destinations including 7 Indian cities

Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airway has announced that it will resume flight service to 15 more destinations. The services to 15 cities across the worlds will begin from next month.

“Throughout July, we’re planning to operate flights to more than 40 worldwide destinations. We continue to work closely with the UAE government and global aviation authorities to increase our network in the future,” said Etihad Airways.

From July 16,Etihad will be adding the Indian cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai. It will also add Maldives from July 16. Etihad will be flying to Amman and Cairo from July 16. For Europe, it will add Belgrade, Istanbul, Manchester, Munich and Dusseldorf from July 16.