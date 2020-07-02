Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against UAE dirham and US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has surged agains the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the weakening of US dollar and positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 75.51 per US dollar and later gained further ground to touch 75.50 against the US dollar, up 10 paise over its previous close of 75.60 on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee is at 20.40 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11% to 97.08.