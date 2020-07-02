DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSJobs

India Post Office Recruitment 2020 : Here’s how to apply

Jul 2, 2020, 12:24 pm IST

Good news for people who are looking for jobs in India Post. The India Post is recruiting amid the corona crisis. Notification has been issued for filling 3262 vacant posts in Rajasthan postal circle. Students who have passed just their matriculation (class 10) can take part in the application process.

Here is all you need to know for applying for the posts:

Name of the posts: Gramin Dak Sevak

Number of the post: 3262

Educational qualification: 10th pass

Age limit: 18-40 years

Salary: 10,000-14,500

Important Dates:

Registration & Fee Submission Start Date: 22/06/2020
Registration & Fee Submission End Date: 21/07/2020
Application online Submission Start Date: 22/06/2020
Application online Submission End Date: 21/07/2020

How to apply:Visit the official website to know more about the job and apply online.

