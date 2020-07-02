DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Indian Railway operates longest train ‘Shesh Naag’: See amazing video

Jul 2, 2020, 10:49 pm IST

The Indian Railway has created history on Thursday by operating the longest train ever. The Indian Railway has operated a 2.8 km-long train named ‘SheshNaag’. The train  was made by joining four empty BOXN rakes and is powered by four sets of electric locomotives. It has nine engines and four guards van.

The 251-wagon long-haul goods train  was operated by the South East Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur Division of the Indian Railways. The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter on July 2 to share a video clip of the “longest train ever to run on Indian Railways”.

Two days ago, on June 30, the Railway Ministry had run a 177-coach freight train named ‘Super Anaconda’.

