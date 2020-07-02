Indian Railway operates longest train ‘Shesh Naag’: See amazing video

The Indian Railway has created history on Thursday by operating the longest train ever. The Indian Railway has operated a 2.8 km-long train named ‘SheshNaag’. The train was made by joining four empty BOXN rakes and is powered by four sets of electric locomotives. It has nine engines and four guards van.

Indian Railways breaks another record. Operates 'SheshNaag', a 2.8 Km long train amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives 'SheshNaag' is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/t3fKKVJSkJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 2, 2020

The 251-wagon long-haul goods train was operated by the South East Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur Division of the Indian Railways. The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter on July 2 to share a video clip of the “longest train ever to run on Indian Railways”.

Two days ago, on June 30, the Railway Ministry had run a 177-coach freight train named ‘Super Anaconda’.