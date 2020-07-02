To weaken India and Myanmar, China is supplying weapons and funds to Rohingaya-Arakan militants: Report

An international media has reported that China is supporting the Rohnigyan and Arakan militants in Myanmar to disturb India and Myanmar. As per reports, the China is providing funds and weapons to armed groups in Myanmar. This was reported by Licas News.

As per reports, China is providing funds and sophisticated weaponry to and the Naypitaw-designated terrorist groups, the Arakan Army to weaken India and its neighbouring Myanmar. China has given the militants 50 MANPADS (Man-Portable Air Defense Systems) surface-to-air missiles and around 95% of funding.

“An object lesson in diplo-terrorism is the leverage over Myanmar and India that China gained by arming the Arakan Army, operating in the corridor form North-East India over Myanmar’s Chin and Rakhine states to the Indian Ocean. This strategy of supporting the Arakan Army has enabled the Chinese to expand its area of influence towards western Myanmar that is, the India-Myanmar border,” Licas News reported.

Arakan Army and United League of Arakan (ULA) were militant orgainzations operating in Myanmar.