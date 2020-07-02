US Senator Rick Scott urges people not to buy ‘Communist China’s’ products

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed out that China should be held responsible for the health crisis the world is facing right now.

On 1st July, US Senator Rick Scott urged the people of America to stop buying products manufactured by the ‘Communist’ China. The Hill posted a video of Republican Senator, Rick Scott saying, “No one in the United States of America should buy products made by Communist China, especially the US government.”

He is known for being a critic of Beijing. He also accused China of trying to block the development of a Covid-19 vaccine in the West. On 7th June, BBC quoted him saying, “We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately, we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down.” Scott’s reaction came after learning about the ban of 59 Chinese apps by the Indian government. Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also hailed the decision to ban these apps and said it would ‘boost India’s integrity, national security.’