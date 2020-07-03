8 policemen including DSP killed during encounter with criminals

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed after they were fired upon by criminals on Thursday night.

The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid a house in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and IG have reached the spot with forensics teams for carrying out an examination of the area.

The police had gone to raid the house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who is also accused of killing the then UP Minister Santosh Shukla in 2001.

As the police party reached the spot, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire killing Shivrajpur SO Mahesh Yadav, CO Devendra Mishra among 6 others.