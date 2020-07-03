Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE on Thursday announced 400 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 49,469.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) conducted more than 65, 000 COVID-19 tests as part of its plan to widen the scope of PCR tests.

According to the latest updates, one person has died from COVID-19 infection, taking the country’s death tally to 317.

The total number of recovered cases has risen to 38,664 with the registering of 504 new recoveries over the past 24 hours.

There are 10,805 active cases receiving medication at various medical facilities across the country.