Covid-19: 756 new coronavirus cases in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has announced that 756 more people were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The ministry also announced 3 more deaths and 1,986 recoveries from the disease.

Thus the total infection tally in Qatar has surged to 98,653. The death toll has reached at 121 and the total number of recoveries increased to 88,583.

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), taking the total number of people currently in intensive care to 185. The active cases stand at 9,949. The ministry conducted 5,910 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to 372,005.